Booth Assassination Broadside Doubles Estimate At Heritage

DALLAS — A rare first printing and first issue of perhaps the most famous reward poster in American history sold for $200,000, including buyer’s premium, to lead Heritage’s April 26-27 Americana & Political Signature Auction to $1,895,027. The Abraham Lincoln: John Wilkes Booth Assassination Broadside was issued by Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton on behalf of the War Department and doubled its estimate to lead the event, in which more than 1,800 bidders took part in their pursuit of nearly 800 lots. This example was fresh to market, having remained in the same family since the 16th American president was assassinated. Watch these pages for a more extensive review of highlights from this sale.