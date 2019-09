BOSTON (AP) — Several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaw Clyde Barrow have sold at a Boston auction for nearly $186,000.

RR Auction officials said the Bulova watch that Barrow wore when he and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 sold on September 21 for $112,500. Parker and Barrow, who were immortalized in a 1967 film starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, were fatally shot by officers in Louisiana.

The auction house’s executive vice president Bobby Livingston said a sawed-off shotgun that was in the possession of the Barrow gang in 1933 sold for $68,750. The weapon was confiscated after a shootout in Joplin, Mo., left two lawmen dead.

A draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Barrow sold for $4,375.

All of the buyers wished to remain anonymous.

Bidding for a poetry book written by Parker reached about $25,000 before the consignor withdrew the lot.