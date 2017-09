LOS ANGELES — A bronze equestrian figural group, entitled ‘The Steeplechase,’ by the french artist Isidore Jules Bonheur, claimed the top lot at Bonhams’ September 19 European furniture, decorative and fine arts sale as the work brought $81,250 including the buyer’s premium.

With a towering height of 35 ½ inches, the bronze descended through the Douglas family, well-known in Arizona for their extensive mining, banking, railroad and ranching businesses in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries.

Bonheur created an array of works that centered around equestrians, varying the number and pose of the riders, but the trio of riders in this large size was considered scarce.

Trailing behind, a pair of Venetian acid etched mirrors in both clear and blue colors came in at an impressive $35,000. The late Nineteenth Century mirrors featured scrolling foliate with sitting figures at their crests and each measured 51 inches high.

A complete review of this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.