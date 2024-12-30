Bonheur Donkey Portrait Packs High Price At Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. — Helmuth Stone Gallery wrapped up 2024 with its December 17 Holiday Fine Art Auction, comprising 256 lots of Eighteenth and Nineteenth American and European fine art among others. Braying to the highest price was “Portrait of a Donkey” by Rosa Bonheur (French, 1822-1899). This 1881 oil on board was signed to the lower left and was authenticated by the Château de Rosa Bonheur (Thomery, France). The painting was housed in an oversized gilt frame that measured 26 by 23½ inches and it came from an important private collection in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Far exceeding its $6/12,000 estimate, the donkey found a new owner for $68,250 including buyer’s premium. Further highlights will be in a future issue.