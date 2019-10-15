LOS ANGELES — One of the top lots of Bonham’s sale of The Contents of a Virginian Country House was this large pair of Chinese cloisonné horses, which sold for $37,575 against an estimate of $15/20,000. The October 10 sale comprised 280 lots of fine and decorative art and Asian works of art from the late Seventeenth Century to contemporary from the Middleburg, Va., collection of Eric Steiner. A more extensive sale review will follow in a future issue.