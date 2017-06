NEW YORK CITY — A periodics rack from Pierre Jeanneret’s Chandigarh collection soared high at Bonhams modern decorative art and design sale on Wednesday, June 21, selling for $102,500. Originally sitting in the Panjab University Library, the circa 1961-62 work featured a checkerboard pattern of inset teak shelves alternating with upright aluminum periodical displays.

22 lots in the sale were from Le Corbussier and Pierre Jeanneret, representing work from their commission to design, build and furnish the administrative and educational buildings in Chandigarh, India from the 1950s into the 60s following the Partition of India in 1947.

The glass section also performed well with the help of lively bidding that pushed a number of lots past their high estimate. Sailing in at $92,500 was a Float Boat Installation from Dale Chihuly. The vibrant work was part of a 1999 installation in Palm Springs, California and went to a bidder on the phone.

Prices including buyer’s premium. Watch for a full review in a coming issue.