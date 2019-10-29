Boldly Inscribed Battle Of Bunker Hill Powder Horn Shoots To $209,100

DENVER, PENN. — On October 30, Morphy Auctions hosted a gallery auction devoted exclusively to antique firearms, accessories, militaria, swords and edged weapons amassed over more than 50 years by Stephen D. and Marcy Hench. Their collection included 31 rare powder horns. A historically significant horn dated 1775 was owned by Daniel Kinne of Patridgefield (now Peru), Mass., who fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill, was the star of the sale, besting its $25/50,000 estimate in good measure by finishing at $209,100, inclusive of buyer’s premium. The bold inscription on the horn testifies to its service, reading: “Danniel/kinne: Deakon [sic] in ye Church At / Partridgefield / His horn charlston [sic] Sept. Ye 1775 / 1775 on bunkor [sic] hill June Ye/17 was The Fight.” Noted powder horn collector Walter O’Connor knew of only five other powder horns inscribed to soldiers who fought at Bunker Hill. The example in the Hench collection was believed to be one of only three extant horns bearing the name of a Minuteman from that battle. It is also possibly the only such horn that details the battle.

The Hench collection grossed $1.6 million. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.