Bohlin Saddle Rides High For Brian Lebel - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SANTA FE, N.M. — Collectors at Brian Lebel’s Santa Fe Old West Events Auction on June 24 faced off for more than 300 lots of Western and Native American art and antiques, cowboy collectibles and memorabilia of the Old West. Riding to $50,820 from an estimate of $30/40,000 was a circa 1930s two-tone brown parade saddle with carved leather, engraved silver and silver conchos. Bearing the initials “CLM” for Clyde L. Myers, it was accompanied by a matching martingale and original Bohlin-made marked corona. Described as a “rare and splendid example of the finest early Bohlin, Hollywood craftsmanship,” the provenance for the saddle included the HC Lewis Collection, the Guess Jeans Collection, a private Tucson, Ariz., collection, and auctions at Butterfield & Butterfield (1898) and High Noon (1996). Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a recap of the top lots will appear in an upcoming issue.