Bogart & Bergman Together But Apart In Czech ‘Casablanca’ Poster

DALLAS – The first postwar release Czech poster from Casablanca (Warner Bros., 1940s) more than doubled its high estimate when it sold for $168,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Movie Posters Auction July 24-25. Only offered at Heritage once before, this poster was released most likely around 1946 before the Communist takeover of Czechoslovakia, as this was the first year of the Motion Picture Export Association (MPEA), whose seal is seen in the upper right. The MPEA was set up after the war ended to help spread the release of American-made movies in occupied and foreign territories. This wonderful and rare Czech poster for Casablanca gives off a different feeling for the movie than many of the other posters created for the beloved film. While many posters and images for Casablanca emphasize the romantic connection between Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) by placing them close together, this image physically separates the two characters by war and Casablanca itself, seeming to emphasize the longing they feel for a love that cannot be recaptured. For additional information, 212-486-3500 or www.ha.com.