Bodnar Goes To War Armed With Miniatures

Review by W.A. Demers

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Toy soldiers, historic war playsets, miniatures, bird’s-eye views of battles carried out by armies of plastic, lead and cast iron combatants and weapons filled an August 29 auction at Bodnar’s Auction Sales. The more than 300 lots crossing the block that day were thanks to a single-owner private collection of miniatures depicting war spanning two millennia that owner Joe Bodnar was able to acquire. These included Roman and Egyptian wars, the two World Wars, US wars and other historic and fictional conflicts. Makers included Barzso, Schleich, Papo, Elite Command, Starlux, Marx, Britains, Revell and a host of others.

“I remember playing with original sets like these that my father had as a kid,” said Bodnar. “He previewed the sale and told me that if he was a kid again and had money, he would buy the whole sale! He is 78 years old. He remembered as a kid my grandmother buying him toy soldiers at the 5 and Dime in New Brunswick, N.J.

“In 30 years of conducting auctions, I have sold maybe three or four sets by Barzso, and this sale featured more than 30 sets new in the box,” Bodnar continued. Most of them sold to a French collector and are being shipped to France.

“We had more than 500 registered bidders over the four platforms, which I was very happy to see for such a specialized collection commonly geared at an older demographic who are usually not happy with bidding online. The sale had 100 percent sell-through, grossing more than $30,000.”

Like most Bodnar auctions, lots started at $10 and were presented to be sold with no reserves to the highest bidder. The format was a live broadcast sale, with auctioneers and callers describing all lots as they came to the podium, a similitude to experiencing an auction in person.

The top lot in the sale was a Conquistadors & Aztecs playset by Barzso Playsets, which sold for $840. The set included 23 Conquistadors and 26 Aztecs — four with broken weapons. Montezuma faced down Hernán Cortés in a playscape that included pyramids with temples, both medium and large, a sacrificial altar with accessories, as well as a sacrificial preparation room, six Aztec treasures, a cart, a Spanish cannon and other Conquistador camp and Aztec temple accessories. The set’s box had some water damage, but all the pieces had their original bags.

The Battle of Churubusco playset by Barzso also sold for $840. Included in the set were 26 American infantry figures, 26 Mexican army figures, five pieces of corral fence and a gate and a marketplace stall, along with various accessories. Principal figures included Robert E. Lee, Generalissimo Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna and their horses.

Of course, fictional warriors had their day, too. The Tales of Robin Hood Playset by Barzso, which realized $810, included Robin Hood, Friar Tuck, Little John and the Sheriff of Nottingham, along with 16 of Robin Hood’s men in green and 32 men in brown. For scenery, there was a manor house, six low stone walls and a cart with ox. Robin Hood’s men faced off with 48 of the sheriff’s men.

For Scottish author, Robert Louis Stevenson’s fans, there was also a Treasure Island giant size playset by Barzso, complete with competing pirates, a boat, cannons and crew. As for the pirate cannon crew, only half were there — five pirates, one cannon and accessories. The set brought $690.

According to the Museum of the American Revolution’s website, French and Native American warriors from Fort Duquesne on July 9, 1755, deftly defeated British General, Edward Braddock’s forces and mortally wounded the British general at the Battle of the Monongahela. The Barzso playset modeled after this battle came stocked with 12 British Grenadiers, 13 French militia, 12 French Native Americans, five Native Americans, George Washington on horseback, General Braddock and horse, plus a myriad of accessories — including landscape pieces. This set went out at $720.

There were two other notable playsets in the sale. The first was Barzso’s The Battle of Lexington Green playset containing British grenadiers, Minutemen, a two-story house, saltbox-style house, belfry and more, which found a buyer at $660. The second, also by Barzso and achieving the same price, recreated Davy Crockett in the Wilderness, pitting pioneers against the woodland Native Americans. All the figures in this set were painted.

All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For further information, 732-631-3347 or www.bodnarsauction.com.