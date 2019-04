Auction Action In New York City

NEW YORK CITY – Scheduled during Asia Week New York, Doyle’s Asian Works of Art auction on March 18 presented the arts of China, Japan and Southeast Asia from the Neolithic period through the Twentieth Century. Offerings included porcelain, pottery, jade, snuff bottles, scholar’s objects, bronzes, screens, furniture and paintings.

With competitive international bidding in the saleroom, on the telephones and via the internet, the auction totaled a successful $875,781, near the high end of the estimate range of $623,800/928,600, with 70 percent sold by lot and 87 percent sold by value.

Figures of Bodhisattvas figured in two of the top three lots in the sale, underscoring collector interest in figural sculpture. Highlighting the sale was a set of eight Chinese gilt-bronze figures of Bodhisattva, each posed seated in dhyanasana on a lotus base before a flame bordered nimbus. The set soared past their estimate of $6/8,000 to achieve $75,000.

The Collection of a New York Connoisseur

Assembled in a span of 40 years beginning in the late 1960s, this remarkable collection reflects the personal and sophisticated taste of a true connoisseur. A highly educated and respected professional in clinical research, the collector was also a lifelong classical musician who played the piano and harpsichord for relaxation. His collection was acquired through purchases from E&J Frankel, Ltd and other dealers of Asian art. Highlighting the collection is a group of Buddhist gilt-bronze sculptures dating from the Seventeenth through the Twentieth Centuries.

An artistic tradition used mostly for religious purposes, Buddhist sculpture is highly prized for its beauty and historic significance. Symbolizing fidelity and happy unions, one of the leading lots from this collection was a duck-form gilt-bronze censer that depicted the bird standing in water, which sold for $22,500, more than doubling its estimate of $8/10,000. When in use, smoke emits from both its open beak and a coin-shaped aperture at its rear, representing wealth and prosperity.

Property from a Private New York Collection

Topping the offerings of Chinese porcelains from a private New York collection was a rare underglazed blue and iron-red fish jar, a Kangxi or Yongzheng period version of a type seen in the Ming dynasty. Depicting eight swimming carp, a traditional Chinese symbol of strength and perseverance, the finely potted jar more than doubled its estimate of $20/30,000 to realize $62,500.

Chinese Snuff Bottles from the Kaufman Collection and the Mary Ann Bresee Collection

The selection of Chinese snuff bottles offered more than 70 examples from the Kaufman collection and the Mary Ann Bresee collection. The offerings represent a wide variety of forms and materials, including carved agate, carnelian, rock crystal, amber and jade; colorful enamel; glazed porcelain and inside painted crystal. Highlighting the snuff bottles was a group of four examples from the estate of Mary Ann Bresee that fetched $22,500, far surpassing its estimate of $800-$1,200.

Doyle is at 175 East 87th Street. For additional information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Set of eight Chinese gilt-bronze Bodhisattva, each 4¾ inches tall, brought $75,000 ($6/8,000).

Chinese underglazed blue and iron red porcelain fish jar, Qing dynasty, probably Kangxi or Yongzheng period, 12- inches high, from a Swedish missionary family’s estate, sold for $62,500 ($20/30,000).

Tibetan gilt-bronze figure of a Bodhisattva, Nineteenth Century, 10- inches high, from the Noel and Harriette Levine collection, finished at $53,125 ($600/800).