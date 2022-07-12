Bob Dylan Tops Charts At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Heritage’s Musical Memorabilia Signature Auction on July 9 and 10 was a showcase of music history. The headliner of the auction was a rare original stereo pressing of Bob Dylan’s legendary second album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. This 1963 album features four songs that were deleted from subsequent pressings, “Rocks and Gravel,” “Let Me Die in My Footsteps,” “Gamblin’ Willie’s Dead Man’s Hand” and “Talkin’ John Birch Blues.” Many of the original LPs that were sent out after this edit still contained the deleted songs on the album but did not list them on the jacket. Almost all of the mono and stereo copies of the album with the original musical lineup were destroyed. “The breathtakingly rare record that everybody wants but almost nobody has” realized $150,000. A more extensive review of this sale to follow.