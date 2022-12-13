Bo Bartlett Sails To New Auction Record At Freeman’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — Earning $352,800 and a new auction record for artist Bo Bartlett (American, b 1955) was “The Promised Land,” a monumental landscape oil on linen work that measured 88-1/8 by 120 inches. It was the top lot in Freeman’s December 4 American Art & Pennsylvania Impressionists sale, which also featured works from the collection of Charles and Virginia Bowden. According to Freeman’s specialist and head of sale, Raphaël Chatroux, it was consigned by a friend of the artist and attracted so much interest that there were eight phone lines in competition for it, with bidders from Georgia to Maine. A more extensive recap of the sale, including Freeman’s single-owner sale of American art from the collection of Mr and Mrs Arnold Rifkin on December 5 and a large various owners American art sale on December 6, all of which combined to bring $3.9 million, will be featured in an upcoming issue.