Blue & White ‘Dragon’ Vase Auspicious For Schwenke’s 15th Anniversary Auction

WOODBURY, CONN. — In its 15th Anniversary auction on May 21, Schwenke Auctioneers offered more than 650 lots from estates and consignors in New York and Connecticut. The sale included American folk art and country furniture from several Litchfield County estates and several Chinese porcelain wares from a New York collector, including a signed Chinese blue and white porcelain “dragon” vase that stood 17-7/8 inches high and blew away its $200/400 estimate to sell for $8,125, including buyer’s premium. More highlights from this sale will appear in a future issue.