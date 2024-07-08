Blue Velvet Ralph Lauren Sofa Sits At Top For Old Kinderhook

Published: July 8, 2024
VALATIE, N.Y. — Old Kinderhook Auction Company conducted its two-day Bored on the 4th of July auction on July 2 and 3. Day one offered American art, fine frames and myriad ephemera, while day two was a mix of gold, electric lighting, outdoor furniture and outsider art, among others. Leading both days was a Ralph Lauren blue velvet sofa sold on day two, which sat pretty for $5,625, more than nine times its high estimate. It had a matching loveseat, which sold for $3,250, the fourth highest price on the second day. The sofa — which measured 33 inches high, 94 inches wide and 44 inches long — was a three-seat piece on casters, accompanied by four pillows and listed as in “overall good condition.” The highest selling lot from day one was Gilles Gorriti’s (French, 1939-2019) oil on canvas “St Tropez,” which sailed in at $5,000. More highlights of the two-day sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
July 8, 2024
Vintage Wall Art Proudly Prevails At Copake Estate Auction
July 8, 2024
Eighteenth Century Chinese Robe Reveals Its Value In Kodner Sale
July 8, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036