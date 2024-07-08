Blue Velvet Ralph Lauren Sofa Sits At Top For Old Kinderhook

VALATIE, N.Y. — Old Kinderhook Auction Company conducted its two-day Bored on the 4th of July auction on July 2 and 3. Day one offered American art, fine frames and myriad ephemera, while day two was a mix of gold, electric lighting, outdoor furniture and outsider art, among others. Leading both days was a Ralph Lauren blue velvet sofa sold on day two, which sat pretty for $5,625, more than nine times its high estimate. It had a matching loveseat, which sold for $3,250, the fourth highest price on the second day. The sofa — which measured 33 inches high, 94 inches wide and 44 inches long — was a three-seat piece on casters, accompanied by four pillows and listed as in “overall good condition.” The highest selling lot from day one was Gilles Gorriti’s (French, 1939-2019) oil on canvas “St Tropez,” which sailed in at $5,000. More highlights of the two-day sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.