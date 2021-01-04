Blue Lalique Vase Electrifies Lark Mason Lifestyle Sale

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS & ONLINE – Leading an online auction offered by Lark Mason Associates that closed on January 7 was an electric blue and white stained Rene Lalique Sauterelles vase that nearly doubled its high estimate to reach $10,626. It was part of a varied assortment of largely modestly valued works in a sale titled “Objects for an Elegant Lifestyle” According to Lark E. Mason III, son of company founder Lark Mason, the vase was not in perfect condition and had been previously offered as part of a nearly 100-lot collection of Lalique sold in 2020 but was being reoffered after its initial buyer failed to pay. A sale review will appear in a future issue.