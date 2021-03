VINELAND, N.J. – The top lot at Bertoia Auctions’ March 5-6 sale from the collection of Aaron & Abby Schroeder was a Girl Skipping Rope bank by J&E Stevens that brought $156,000. In pristine to near mint condition, the auction house said a better example would be hard to find and they were correct as the price was an auction record for the form. The bank was featured on page 170 of Blair Whitton’s 1981 Clockwork Toys book.

The auction would go on to gross more than $3 million.

On the collection, Bertoia wrote, “Considered one of the greatest toy and bank collections in existence, this collection is the epitome of good taste and quality.”

The auction also featured a $138,000 result for a double Ferris wheel by Mohr & Krauss. The auction house noted, “Abby & Aaron were driving through a small town in Pennsylvania when they passed a closed barber shop with this toy prominently displayed in the front window. They spent the night and visited the shop the next morning. Aaron left with a haircut and Abby had a double Ferris wheel in her arms!”

