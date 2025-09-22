Block-Front Chest Leads Celebration At Carlsen - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Carlsen Gallery celebrated its 41st anniversary on September 14, with its Anniversary Auction. Featuring the next installment of both the Mr and Mrs Heisler, Sr, collection (Chenango County, N.Y.) and the Deveikis Barkentin collection (Central Massachusetts), among other furniture, fine art and accessories, the 379-lot sale was led by an Eighteenth Century mahogany block-front chest on chest. Having a broken arch top and medial drop, the 88-inch-high chest tripled its $5,000 high estimate, earning $15,000, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be included in an upcoming issue.