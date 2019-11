GENESEO, N.Y. — A 10-by-7-inch work by Odilon Redon (1840-1916) titled “Papillons” was the top lot at Cottone Auctions’ November 23 sale when it sold for $40,000, including buyer’s premium. The auction house said bidding was pushed with strong interest from New York and Paris galleries.

The gouache, watercolor, pen and ink on paper work featured provenance to Lillie P. Bliss (1864-1931), who, led by art advisor Arthur Davies — the mastermind of the 1913 Armory Show — became one of the early patrons of Modern Art and one of the founders of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Her bequest two years after the museum’s founding included eleven oils and watercolors by Cézanne as well as works by Derain, Gauguin, Modigliani, Picasso, Rousseau and others.

