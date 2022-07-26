Bliss Nude Delights Thos. Cornell Bidders - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BELLPORT, N.Y. — The top lot in Thos. Cornell Galleries’ July 24 Estate Auction was a portrait of a male nude signed Robert Bliss, which sold to an online bidder for $5,000. Executed in oil on board measuring 24 by 20 inches, the work had been estimated at $1,5/2,500 and realized the highest price of nearly 350 lots that included Seventeenth and Eighteenth Century to Midcentury Modern furniture and decorative arts, rugs, outdoor furniture and a section of artwork that included etchings by Cezanne and Renoir. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.