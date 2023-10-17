Blanche Greenstein, 84, Antiques Dealer

NEW YORK CITY — Blanche Greenstein passed away on Saturday, October 14, at the age of 84. A service took place on Tuesday, October 17, at Frank E. Campbell’s Funeral Chapel at 1076 Madison Avenue; she was buried following the service in a Queens, N.Y., cemetery, near her parents. Friends and family sat Shiva later that evening, October 17. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family, at www.frankecampbell.com.