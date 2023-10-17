17 Oct 2023 / 0 Comment

Blanche Greenstein, 84, Antiques Dealer

Published: October 17, 2023

NEW YORK CITY — Blanche Greenstein passed away on Saturday, October 14, at the age of 84. A service took place on Tuesday, October 17, at Frank E. Campbell’s Funeral Chapel at 1076 Madison Avenue; she was buried following the service in a Queens, N.Y., cemetery, near her parents. Friends and family sat Shiva later that evening, October 17. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family, at www.frankecampbell.com.



   
You might also like

      Calendar of Events

      • Featured Events