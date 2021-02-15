Blanchard’s Sale Of Historic ‘Camp Manor,’ A Time Capsule Of Early American Life

POTSDAM, N.Y. – Blanchard’s winter antiques auction was a special affair, presenting the historic “Camp Manor” Sackets Harbor, N.Y., estate that was built for Col. Elisha Camp, one of the original founders of Sackets Harbor, after the War of 1812. This Federal home was a time capsule of American life and history from the infancy of the United States through the World Wars and into the present. With online bidding running February 7-14, the sale was all unreserved, dispersing more than 500 lots of antiques that descended through the same family for seven generations. Included were period furniture, fine art, brass andirons and fireplace accessories and an assortment of Oriental rugs. Notable among the latter was a hand-woven Oriental area rug, 50 by 90 inches, in good overall condition and colors, which sold for $12,995. A complete rundown will follow.