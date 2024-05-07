Blanchard’s Fishing Tackle Auction Reels In Success

Review by Carly Timpson

POTSDAM, N.Y. — On April 26 and 27, Blanchard’s Auction Service conducted a sale of fishing tackle and other sporting items. The 2,265-lot auction was a white-glove sale, with all lots successfully trading hands. More than 700 online, in-house, absentee and phone bidders were registered and the sale realized a total of just over $850,000.

Kip Blanchard said, “The auction showcased numerous collections from across the United States. However, the most exceptional, rare boxed lures predominantly originated from one collector’s estate in Albany, N.Y., where a comprehensive selection had been amassed over the past three decades. Additionally, the event featured several hundred bamboo fly rods from a dedicated collector based in Flagstaff, Ariz. The demand for pristine, high-quality lures reached unprecedented levels, resulting in numerous new auction records for various makers.”

As such, a very rare circa 1859 Minnow fishing lure by Riley Haskell of Painesville, Ohio, came out on top. The Minnow was complete with Haskell’s signature “rat tail” line tie treatment and had its original forged double trailing hook affixed to the Minnow’s free-spinning tail. Making $45,510, this 4¾-inch-long trolling Minnow had embossed scale and fin detail with the maker’s stamp and patent date on the body. Co-owner Sue Blanchard reported, “We believe this to be a new auction record for this size Haskell Minnow.”

Many of the items in the auction came from the lure collection of Sheridan Jones (1881–1958). The auction catalog refers to Jones as “America’s pioneering outdoor writer,” and quotes Joseph Hilko’s 2010 book, The Life and Legend of Sheridan R. Jones, stating “Jones’ legacy as an educator, naturalist, professional writer and world-class angler is worthy of remembrance today.” That remembrance comes with respect and prestige, as indicated by the strong prices of lures from his collection.

The leading lot from Jones’ collection, and the second-highest selling lot overall, was a Floating Chippewa Minnow from the Immell Bait Company of Blair, Wis. With an integrated center spinner to attract fish, this Chippewa Minnow’s wooden body maintained its more than 100-year-old red, green and white paint and glass eyes. It was paired with its original picture box, which had only a few age lines, and was cataloged as being in “remarkable condition” and “definitely unfished.” Ultimately, the lure was bid well beyond its $1,000 high estimate and achieved $20,295.

A slightly larger Chippewa Minnow from the same collection finished at $17,835. This one’s wood body measured 4¾ inches and was “finished in a striking pattern of fancy green and red spots (striped) over white,” as noted by the auction catalog listing. In addition to the lure and its rare picture box, the lot also included the extremely rare pink paper insert, “The Chippewa Floating Baits,” which was in remarkable condition.

The third-highest lot from Jones’ collection was an early Redfin Minnow by James L. Donaly of Newark, N.J. The circa 1911 bait with a green back, white belly and red accents came with its rare picture box and large fold-out paper insert. Described in the box insert as a top water bait that sinks slowly, the number 47 redfin lure had three metal flashers in addition to its two treble hooks. The greenback bait was also caught for $17,835.

Earning $14,750 was Miller’s Reversible Minnow made by William H. Miller and produced, according to its exceptionally rare box, by Combo Engineering Company Inc. out of Union Springs, N.Y. This earliest-known model of Miller’s Reversible Minnow was painted yellow with darker gold spots and had a long, skinny body compared to the later model’s rounded body. The auction catalog notes that this bait had “brass and gunmetal reversible spinners, Miller’s silver washered screw eye rigging and the original barrel swivel.”

A Rotary Marvel by Case Bait Company, the earliest, pre-patent model, found a buyer at $12,300. Made circa 1909-10, this bait was paired with its “Pat. Applied for” box and “introductory offer” coupon insert. Unlike the later versions that only had a metal head, this earliest model was all nickel-plated and featured wire side hook hangers.

A very rare and highly sought-after Chautauqua Weedless Trolling Hook minnow, patented in 1909 by Krantz & Smith of Jamestown, N.Y., sold without a box or other additions for $12,300. The detailed silver body of this lure was lightly tarnished and some of the red eye paint was flaked due to age, but it had both original spring-loaded single hooks and was possibly unfished. The Blanchard’s catalog notes for this lot claimed it was “A truly important American bait, considered by most serious collectors to be one of the top 10 greatest fishing lures of all time. It would be difficult to find a nicer silver finish Chautauqua Minnow.”

A circa 1919 Creek Chub Bait Company Open Mouth Weedless introductory box with its original fold-out pamphlet insert was estimated at just $300/400 but brought $11,685. In “very good plus” condition, the box, stamped “501,” had light wear and soiling though the bait itself was “bright and shiny, definitely unfished.” Antique lure expert, Robbie Pavey, wrote, “The Open Mouth Weedless, later called Open Mouth Shiner, was introduced in 1919. As far as I can tell, this very rare blue introductory box was made only that year. This is the rarest of all the Creek Chub ‘intro’ boxes. The Creek Chub Open Mouth Weedless lures were designed to be weed-proof by virtue of long-shanked double hooks that faced backwards and would drag over snags without hanging.”

“Predominantly, private collectors secured the top lots, aiming to enhance their own collections. The prevailing sentiment among attendees was that such opportunities to acquire these rare lures might not arise again. Impressively, buyers hailed from 39 different states and four countries,” reported Kip Blanchard.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Blanchard’s will auction gold and silver coins on Sunday, May 19. Their next fishing and sporting auction will be on November 1 and 2. For additional information, www.blanchardsauctionservice.com or 315-265-5070.