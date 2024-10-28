Blanchard’s $360,000 Single Lot Auction: US Articles Of Association

Published: October 28, 2024
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Kip Blanchard was delighted to offer, in a single-lot sale on October 20, the only known surviving example of printer John Pinkney’s separate half-sheet edition of the First Continental Congress’s October 20, 1774, Articles of Association. Valued at $75/150,000, the untrimmed folded document sold for $360,000, including the buyer’s premium to an undisclosed private collector who has pledged to display it in a national museum, which has not yet been announced. Blanchard said the seller had no idea of what they had and were “ecstatic” with the results. For information, 315-265-5070 or www.blanchardsauctionservice.com.
