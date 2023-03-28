Black Lotus Blooms At Heritage Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A Magic: The Gathering artist proof Black Lotus signed by its artist, Christopher Rush, sold on March 24 at Heritage Auctions for $615,000. That card, graded Near Mint/Mint+ 8.5 by Certified Guarantee Company and offered at auction for the first time, is now the most valuable Magic: The Gathering card ever sold at auction. The card is part of the collection of Rush’s friend and former agent Jeff Ferreira, who offered some of his assemblage over two days in Heritage Auctions’ The Jeff Ferreira Collection Featuring Christopher Rush Collectibles Trading Card Games Signature Auction on that day. The Black Lotus is the most powerful card in the game. The card’s population is exceedingly small, and copies — especially signed copies — rarely become available. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.