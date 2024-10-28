Black Art Auction’s Bidders Loved Loving’s Mercer Street Collage

ST LOUIS, MO. — The 104-lot October Monthly Auction, conducted solely on its own online platform on October 25, was the first in what Black Art Auction expects to be a new monthly event. Bringing the highest price of the day at $20,000 — and its low estimate — was a 32-by-24-inch handmade collage on paper work that was made in 1990 by Alvin Demar Loving (1935-2005). “Mercer Street #12” came to auction from a private Detroit, Mich., collection and was the only work by the artist in a sale that had pieces by such noted artists as Sargent Claude Johnson, Elizabeth Catlett, John Wilson, Jeff Donaldson, Louis Delsarte, Mae Alice Engron and Amy Sherald. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive review will appear in an upcoming issue.