Bittersweet Shaker Box Gets Sweet Price At New England - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 20, 2025
BRANFORD, CONN. — Americana from the collections of dealers Paula Gimblette and Barbara Ardizone were on the menu at New England Auctions on October 15, in a 336-lot sale that was 99.7 percent sold with only one lot passing from the podium. Setting the high bar at $8,820, including premium, was a 5½-inch-tall Nineteenth Century Shaker box in bittersweet red paint that came from Ardizone’s collection. The firm sold an additional 374 lots of various-owner Asian, European and American antiques on October 16. Highlights from both auctions will be discussed in a future issue.
