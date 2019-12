LONE JACK, MO. — Swedish American painter Birger Sandzén’s (1871-1954) painting titled “At The Timberline Pike’s Peak Colorado,” a mountain landscape scene painted in 1925, sold at Soulis Auctions December 7 for $80,500.

The oil on canvas painting measures 20¼ by 24¼ inches. It was acquired directly from Sandzén by his student and colleague Wilhelmina Marm shortly after its execution and descended in that family since. This was the first time in 94 years that the painting had been offered on the market.

Soulis said the painting was from Sandzén’s most sought-after period. “His work evolved and changed over the years,” auctioneer Dirk Soulis said. “We get a lot of [Sandzen works] and some folks call and say they won’t bid on anything after the 1930s. The colors were intense and the palette work was almost like a sculpture. He was traveling in the West during this period, as his later scenes tend to be on Kansas.”

