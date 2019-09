LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — “Wally Birds,” a sizable flock of them, crossed the block on September 21, as Rago brought to auction a single-owner collection of Martin Brothers pottery. The 27-piece grouping, the Andrew Furer and Elle Douglas collection, included more than 20 single, double and triple bird-form humidors and vessels. Representing one of the largest single-owner collections of Martin Brothers ever offered at auction, it came to Rago via UK-based dealer Allison Davey of AD Antiques. While the results were not as heady as in 2018, when Rago successfully sold a large Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” for $112,500, the top lot in this sale, a tall bird tobacco jar, 1899, salt glazed stoneware, ebonized wood, head incised R.W. Martin + Bros London + Southall 11-1899, stood head shoulders above the rest at 16½ inches on the base. He brought $62,500 from an online bidder.

The weekend’s sales included early Twentieth Century design, contemporary design and studio ceramics, totaling $4,385,063. Watch for a complete review in an upcoming issue.