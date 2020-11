BUFORD, GA – Bidders were confident in a Bill Traylor drawing that sold for $105,000 in Slotin Folk Art Auction’s November 14 sale. In graphite, tempera and conte crayon on found cardboard, the drawing of four figures and basket in blue had provenance to both Ricco/Maresca Gallery and Carl Hammer Gallery. The work measured 11 by 11 inches and featured three pointing figures and an owl, one figure seen with an object in its hand, perhaps an axe, as he rears back to strike the treelike form before him.

Watch for a full review of the sale in a future issue.