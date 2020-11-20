Bill Slaughter’s Bluebonnets Grow Tall At Material Culture

PHILADELPHIA – A painting by self-taught Texas artist and Lutheran pastor William A. Slaughter rose to the top of the sale in Material Culture’s November 23 Fine, Folk & Outsider art auction when it sold for $12,915. The oil on canvas titled “Splendid Seclusion” measured 30 by 40 inches and had provenance to La Jolla-based Simic Galleries. Landscapes with bluebonnets and other Texas wildflowers are among Slaughter’s most popular images, though he was also skilled in other areas, including still life and portraiture.

Watch for a full review of the sale in a future issue.