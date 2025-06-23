Bike Stand Advertisement Pedals To Top For Blanchard’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Closing on June 15, Blanchard’s Auction Service conducted a 721-lot antique auction featuring an advertising collection, country and Dutch marquetry furniture, clocks, Asian antiques, stoneware, tools, primitives and lighting. Leading the sale at $2,818, including buyer’s premium, was a vintage wooden bicycle stand topped with a double-sided tin cigar advertisement. The advertisement read “Stand Your Bicycle Here and / Smoke Gen’l Mansfield / Greatest 5¢ Cigar on Earth.” Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.