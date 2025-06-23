Bike Stand Advertisement Pedals To Top For Blanchard’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: June 23, 2025
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Closing on June 15, Blanchard’s Auction Service conducted a 721-lot antique auction featuring an advertising collection, country and Dutch marquetry furniture, clocks, Asian antiques, stoneware, tools, primitives and lighting. Leading the sale at $2,818, including buyer’s premium, was a vintage wooden bicycle stand topped with a double-sided tin cigar advertisement. The advertisement read “Stand Your Bicycle Here and / Smoke Gen’l Mansfield / Greatest 5¢ Cigar on Earth.” Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.
‘Indian by Campfire’ Burns Brightest For Morphy
June 23, 2025
Louis XIV Chinoiserie Cabinet Clears At Stair
June 23, 2025
Chinese Scrolls Unroll A Surprise For Eldred’s
June 23, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036