Big Rock Sells In Rockville: Fancy Yellow Diamond Hits $192,000 At Weschler’s

ROCKVILLE, MD. — A cut-cornered square modified brilliant fancy yellow diamond weighing 11.48 carats was the top lot at Weschler’s December 13 sale when it brought $192,000, including buyer’s premium. Per the GIA report, the natural colored diamond had even color distribution and a clarity grade of VVS1. It was flanked on the platinum and 18K yellow gold band by two trillion-cut diamonds weighing approximately 2.4 carats. The ring came from a Harrisburg, Va., collection.

For information, www.weschlers.com or 202-628-1281.