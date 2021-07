SAN RAFAEL, CALIF. – A matte glazed ceramic tile by Newcomb Pottery was a highlight of Fine Estate, Inc.’s July 25 sale when it sold for $6,875. In the “Oaks” pattern, the work measured 6 by 9½ inches and was without any chips or cracks. The oak trees are a prominent feature at Newcomb College, so much that the school hosts special ceremonies under the trees each year. Several Newcomb artists were inspired by the elder trees, including Sadie Irvine and Henrietta Bailey. Watch for a full review on this sale in a future issue.