Bidders Seek Comfy, Well-Lit Place At Nadeau’s Summer Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Nadeau’s Auction Gallery

WINDSOR, CONN. – Summer fine furnishings, art glass and more were on the bill of fare for Nadeau’s auction on July 16. The sale realized $361,262 and posted a sell-through rate of 94 percent, with 1,282 registered bidders across all platforms. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare and Invaluable.

Taking the highest price of the day and selling to a bidder on the East Coast was a Tiffany Studios bronze floor lamp base, having six sockets with an adjustable shaft on a gooseneck-style tripod base. At a height of 66½ inches, its top ring measuring 5½ inches, the statuesque lighting achieved $14,000, a premium over its $4/7,000 estimate.

If there was any kind of a theme going on here it was clearly, comfort, fine furnishings and choice lighting, maybe as an antidote to steamy summer days calling for staying inside with A/C and curling up with a good book or magazine. A near pair of custom club chairs, attributed to George Smith, having custom upholstery and height of 30 inches, width of 29 inches quintupled the high estimate to realize $10,880.

A Tiffany Acorn table lamp, 23 inches high and having a 16-inch diameter shade, brought a little less – $10,000. It was marked Tiffany New York on the bronze, the three-socket base marked Tiffany Studios New York 534.

Additional choice lighting included a leaded glass table lamp, 25 inches high, attributed to Duffner and Kimberly. Selling for $9,375, it featured a water lily band around the bottom edge on a bronze base, and its shade diameter was 20 inches. With a geometric pattern, a Tiffany Studios leaded glass shade, signed Tiffany Studios, New York, with a 2-inch opening at top and diameter of 13½ inches, made $4,200, while a leaded glass hanging light with bronze supports and trim, diameter of 20 inches, more than tripled its high estimate, earning $3,520.

The parade of lighting did not stop there. A Twentieth Century bronze floor lamp with leaded glass shade and standing 71 inches high brought $3,520, and a Louis Comfort Tiffany Furnaces table lamp with a wire mesh butterfly or moth, on an adjustable lion double-light base marked Louis C. Tiffany Furnaces Inc., left the gallery at $3,000.

Two Tiffany Favrile shades incorporating art glass with pulled feather design and with the important LCT Favrile pedigree, 2-3/16 inches at the opening and height of 5 inches, commanded $2,880.

A pair of bronze sconces attributed to Tiffany & Company, 7 inches high, surpassed an estimate of $500-$1,000 to pull down $6,080.

Fetching the same price was a custom sofa attributed to George Smith. With custom upholstery and four seat cushions, its height was 31 inches and length 104 inches. Another custom upholstered sofa attributed to George Smith had rolled arms and a length of 75 inches. It went out at $3,520.

There were a couple of notable furniture highlights in the sale. A Theodore Alexander collection cabinet on stand, in two parts with two doors and 13 drawers with height of 69¾ inches and top measuring 18 by 56 inches finished at $3,520, more than three times high estimate, and a Maitland Smith French Empire-style writing table with a leather top and two drawers was written up for more than twice its high estimate at $2,813.

Finally, to complete a picture of the well-lit, well-appointed study, a Sarouk Oriental carpet, 9 feet by 19 feet 10 inches, flew to $2,500.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The firm’s next sale is set for August 20. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.