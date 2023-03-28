Bidders See ‘Stars’ & Take Mucha’s Four-Panel Masterwork To The Top - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — The 89th Rare Posters Auction from Poster Auctions International on March 26 featured rare and iconic images from a century of poster design. The collection included Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Modern and contemporary lithographs as well as decorative panels, maquettes and original works. Collectors of Alphonse Mucha had 43 works to consider, ranging from his most beloved posters to rare variants and special objects. His 1902 series “The Stars,” in the larger format, led the sale at $114,000, inclusive of commission. In his series of decorative panels, Mucha personified the stars as female figures. Seen left to right in the illustration are the moon, the “Evening Star,” the “North Star” and the “Morning Star.” More highlights from this sale to follow.