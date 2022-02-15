Bidders Say ‘Be Mine’ To Bronze Cat At Wiederseim Sale

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — It was a Valentine’s weekend sale at Wiederseim Associates on February 12 featuring a collection of early Chinese pottery and porcelain, Japanese Imari, jade, jewelry, a collection of coin silver holloware, paintings, decorative accessories, period furniture, clocks and more. A Jean Carrit (b 1898) bronze cat won bidders’ hearts, leading the 434-lot sale at $11,250, including buyer’s premium. The unusual bronze and wood sculpture lamp of a bronze cat perched atop a wooden stack of books with a small mouse peering out from the bottom of the stack was signed Jean Carrit and dated “94.” The 18½-inch-tall cat’s eyes turn green when lit.

More highlights from this sale will follow.