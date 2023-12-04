Bidders Press For Antique Coffee Mill In Wiederseim Associates Auction

Published: December 4, 2023
PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Renowned Philadelphia businessman and telecommunications pioneer William Gross amassed a robust collection of antique coffee mills, with examples spanning the last 150 years, both American and International. Makers such as Enterprise, Fairbanks Morse & Co, Henry Troemner, Landers Frary & Clark, Star Mill, Elgin National and others were represented. Most examples were offered in original, untouched condition in a December 1 auction hosted by Wiederseim Associates. One of the priciest pieces in the collection was a large Henry Troemner maker, Philadelphia, single-fly wheel coffee mill with original paint decoration and in working condition. It sold for $3,750, including buyer’s premium. There is much more to see of this collection, and a further review will present additional highlights.
