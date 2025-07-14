Bidders Pour Out For Cornell’s Picasso Ice Pitcher - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Cornell Auctions invited bidders to Feel The Heat in the firm’s July 5 sale, which featured 576 lots of art, furnishings, collectibles and curiosities spanning the centuries. It was a Pablo Picasso terre de faïence pichet à glace (ice pitcher) — A. R. 142 — that brought the coolest price. Made in 1952, this pitcher was painted with blue stripes and dots and featured a face on its body. The underside was marked “Edition Picasso 21/100 Madoura” and was stamped with the Picasso and Madoura Pottery stamps. A California-based collector filled the winning bid, taking the 11½-inch-high vessel home for $15,000, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the auction will be in a future issue.