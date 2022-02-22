Bidders Love Rare Robert Indiana Portfolio At Swann Books & Autographs Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Books and autographs came to Swann Galleries on February 17, featuring autographs from inspirational figures across technology, politics, literature and beyond, alongside scarce first editions from the Twentieth Century and noteworthy artist books. Robert Indiana’s (1928-2018) “The Book of Love,” a portfolio of 12 original poems and 12 original prints, led the day, selling for $104,000, including buyer’s premium. Exceedingly scarce, according to ABPC and Rare Book Hub, it was only the second artist’s proof copy to appear at auction, was impeccably preserved, with little to no evidence of handling. With poems by Robert Creeley (1926-2005) and title/limitation on parchment signed by the publisher Michael McKenzie, complete set of 12 color screenprints (24-by-20-inch sheets), each signed, numbered and dated “96” in pencil, the artist’s proof set was numbered “AP 9/15” (the edition was 200), and each poem was initialed by Creeley and each print signed by Indiana.

More highlights of the sale will follow in a later issue.