Bidders Liked It All ‘Naturole’ At A&O - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: June 16, 2025
ATLANTA — June 4 and 5 brought two auctions to Ahlers & Ogletree: Modern & Contemporary Art & Design and Translucence: Contemporary Studio Art Glass, respectively. The June 4 auction offered 420 lots while the more specialized June 5 auction had just 153 lots. Realizing $12,100, including buyer’s premium, on the first day, and leading the two auctions overall, was a large, evocative acrylic and oil painting by Syd Solomon (American, 1917-2004). Titled “Naturole,” the 1974 work was signed to the lower left as well as being titled, signed and dated on the reverse. As framed, the painting measured 49¾ by 61½ inches, and it easily breezed past its $5/7,000 estimate. Additional highlights from both days will be featured in an upcoming issue.
