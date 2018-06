LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction’s 418-lot June 17 sale saw an array of quality offerings, from classic cars to jewelry and fine art, but none were as hot as a Chinese huanghuali wood two-drawer coffer dating to the Qing dynasty, which took $62,000 including buyer’s premium on a $15,000 high estimate. The 34-1/2-inch-high chest came from a Brookfield, Conn., estate and featured exceptionally carved drawer borders and skirt. Also finishing at the same price was a 1929 Pierce Arrow Landau Club sedan. The four door classic was recently restored and featured a newly rebuilt flathead V8 engine. A full report will follow in a future edition.