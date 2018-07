ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Brunk Auctions kicked off a three-day July 12-14 sale with nearly 550 lots of cut glass in a session that was 96 percent sold, by lot, and totaled approximately $1.3 million. Leading the first day was an impressive panel pattern Hawkes brilliant period cut glass punch bowl with 11 cups from the collection of George Siek, founder of the Museum of American Cut & Engraved Glass. Bidding on the lot opened at $450 but immediately jumped to $20,000 and finally closed at $116,850, selling on the phone to a Chicago institution and possibly setting a record for that particular cut. For information, www.brunkauctions.com. A more extensive review will follow in a future issue.