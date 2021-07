COPAKE, N.Y.- Copake’s 29th annual bicycle auction was held on June 26 after a one-year hiatus, much to the excitement of the devoted group of cyclists and collectors who look forward to this event each year.

The sale was led at $20,650 by a Psycho Safety Tandem, produced in 1889 by Starley Brothers of St John’s Works, Coventry, England. It featured a serial number of 14 out of what is believed to be 100 examples ever made. There are only a dozen examples currently known from the scarce run.

It features a double steer and brakes, and was intended for ladies and gentlemen. The bike came with 30-inch wheels with new tires. It was geared to 57 inches with matching saddles and pedals.

The firm said it was a “rare example and opportunity.”

Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.