Bidders Go Long For Huanghuali Table At Clars

Published: January 18, 2022
OAKLAND, CALIF. — It measured just 18 inches high, but the 77-inch-long Huanghuali corner leg table at Clars inspired bidders to remain long past the $40,000 high estimate until the dust settled at $93,750. The table featured a single panel top in a moulded rectangular frame, beaded apron and legs, curved “giant’s arms” braces and hoof feet. A pair of Chinese doucai enameled globular vases would similarly blow estimates away in a strong year-opening sale for the Oakland firm.
Watch for a full review in a future issue.
