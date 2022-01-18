Bidders Go Long For Huanghuali Table At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — It measured just 18 inches high, but the 77-inch-long Huanghuali corner leg table at Clars inspired bidders to remain long past the $40,000 high estimate until the dust settled at $93,750. The table featured a single panel top in a moulded rectangular frame, beaded apron and legs, curved “giant’s arms” braces and hoof feet. A pair of Chinese doucai enameled globular vases would similarly blow estimates away in a strong year-opening sale for the Oakland firm.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.