Bidders Go Long For Huanghuali Table At Bonhams Chinese Works Of Art Sale

NEW YORK CITY — The full panoply of Chinese works of art, including the Richard Milhender export furniture collection, crossed the block at Bonhams on March 21, with an Eighteenth Century huanghuali Qin table, Tiaoji, outperforming its $30/50,000 estimate to bring $212,500, including buyer’s premium. The table featured a massive, well-figured, single-board top, half-lapped, mortise and tenoned to thick side panels carved with a single yuji cut-out centered above a scroll-work base. It measured 31½ inches high by 80¼ inches long by 15¼ inches wide. Tables of this type, composed of a long single board mortise and tenoned to the sideboards, were used for holding musical instruments, reading handscrolls and other leisurely pursuits. The yuji cutouts on each side panel are symbols of good fortune.

We’ll have a more extensive review of this sale along with a wrap-up of Asia Week sales in an upcoming issue.