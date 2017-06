HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries offered property from the Manhattan apartment of Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards and his model wife Patti Hansen on Saturday, June 24.

And just as the couple’s brilliantly colorful Upper East Side apartment was conceived by Hansen as a European jewel box, filled with Italian, French and English furniture, decorations and paintings, so was Stair Galleries’ first floor exhibition space on the morning of the sale, which got off to a bit of a late start due to the 430 or so lots in the firm’s various owners sale that preceded it.

Most of the people gathered in the upstairs sale room were there to witness the event, according to Stair’s Muffie Cunningham, who put the Richards Collection sale together. “It was very strong on the phones and internet,” she said, with two platforms, Bidsquare and Invaluable, handling online bids.

In the end, net proceeds from the auction to be donated to Sphere of Connecticut and Prospector Theatre in Ridgefield, Conn., charities close to the couple’s hearts, totaled about $120,000, with Stair Galleries also contributing a portion.

The top lot was Jaqueline Marval’s (1866-1932) “Bouquet de Tulips Devant la Fenetre, an oil on canvas with Crane Kalman Gallery, London, provenance, which brought $18,000, including premium. It was one of three large pastel floral paintings by the French artist that Hansen found at the London gallery.

Watch for a complete review of the sale in an upcoming issue.