Bidders Feast On R.J. Horner 10-Piece Dining Set

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries’ February 19 international auction extravaganza featured estate antiques, fine art and jewelry from south Florida homes. The showstopper among the 550 lots offered was a ten-piece R.J. Horner quartersawn oak dining suite (sideboard shown), which the auction house described as “carved to death oak in original finish.” Featuring carved full-bodied winged putti and floral festooned backsplashes, bare breasted caryatids and Mountain Man side supports, the suite brought $31,050, including buyer’s premium.

More highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.