Bidders Feast On R.J. Horner 10-Piece Dining Set

Published: February 22, 2022
ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries’ February 19 international auction extravaganza featured estate antiques, fine art and jewelry from south Florida homes. The showstopper among the 550 lots offered was a ten-piece R.J. Horner quartersawn oak dining suite (sideboard shown), which the auction house described as “carved to death oak in original finish.” Featuring carved full-bodied winged putti and floral festooned backsplashes, bare breasted caryatids and Mountain Man side supports, the suite brought $31,050, including buyer’s premium.
More highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
Mephistopheles Figure Leads Sworders’ ‘Out Of The Ordinary’ Sale
February 22, 2022
Diamond Sparkler Highlights Michaan’s Gallery Auction
February 22, 2022
Bidders Love Rare Robert Indiana Portfolio At Swann Books & Autographs Auction
February 22, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036