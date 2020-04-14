Bidders Cozy Up To Tlingit Blanket At Cowan’s Native American Sale

CINNCINATI, OHIO – Leading Cowan’s Auctions’ 328-lot sale of American Indian art on Friday, April 10, was a Tlingit Chilkat blanket that doubled its high estimate to finish at $30,000. Dating to the fourth quarter of the Nineteenth Century and made of mountain goat wool dyed blue, yellow, cream and variations of brown, the 50-by-66-inch blanket exhibited totemic imagery surrounded by a double border.

A more extensive sale review will follow in a future issue. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.