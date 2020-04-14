Bidders Cozy Up To Tlingit Blanket At Cowan’s Native American Sale

Published: April 14, 2020
CINNCINATI, OHIO – Leading Cowan’s Auctions’ 328-lot sale of American Indian art on Friday, April 10, was a Tlingit Chilkat blanket that doubled its high estimate to finish at $30,000. Dating to the fourth quarter of the Nineteenth Century and made of mountain goat wool dyed blue, yellow, cream and variations of brown, the 50-by-66-inch blanket exhibited totemic imagery surrounded by a double border.
A more extensive sale review will follow in a future issue. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.
Geoffrey Beene Jewelry Headlines Thos. Cornell Sale
April 14, 2020
Franklin Series 9-B Revs Up At Mooney’s
April 14, 2020
Head First: Third Century Roman Marble Head Leads At Artemis Gallery
April 14, 2020
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036