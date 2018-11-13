Bidders Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghosts At Hake’s

YORK, PENN. — Hake’s catalog description for the Ghost Trap used in both the 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II made sure to bolster bidder confidence with the mention that no ghosts were included with the lot. It seemed to scare away doubts, as the prop went on to sell for $71,390, including buyer’s premium. The set came complete with electrical wiring and connections, hydraulic foot pedal and remote control box that allows opening and closing of the trap’s doors. It was one of four manufactured by Academy Award-nominated special effects artist Chuck Gaspar. For information, www.hakes.com or 717-434-1600.